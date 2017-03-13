200 Benefit From VVF Treatment In C’River

No fewer than 200 women in Cross River State benefited from the state government’s free Vesico-Viginal Fistula (VVF) treatment from 2015 till date.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, disclosed this last week during the celebration of the 2017 International Women’s Day organised by CUSO International, a Canadian organisation in Nigeria.

Asibong said that the patients were treated at the VVF Centers in Ogoja and Calabar.

According to her, the ministry carried out sensitisation campaigns to stop stigmatisation of VVF patients and to encourage the affected women to come out for treatment.

“The administration of Gov. Ben Ayade is passionate about the health of women. When he came on board in 2015, he employed and trained a medical doctor to specialise in the repairs of VVF.

“This trained medical doctor now does routine repairs of VVF. We do not only undertake VVF repair in Cross River, we also undertake rehabilitation of the women.

“We do a holistic care of the women because VVF is actually a problem of stigmatisation. We treat and return them back to their communities so that they can be re-integrated into the society.

“For the Ogoja and Calabar VVF Centers, we have treated over 200 people between 2015 till date,’’ she said.

Mrs Patricia Wall, the CUSO Head of Programmes, Africa, said that CUSO chose to celebrate women because of their enormous contributions to development of the society.

Wall said that investment in women would lead to enormous improvement in entrepreneurial development, reproductive health, political participation and others.

She said that CUSO’s programme in the state was targeted at the entrepreneurial development of youths to empower them to be self-reliant.

“By empowering youths in the society, we feel that the society will be a better place for all of us,’’ she said.

The Special Assistant to Gov. Ayade on Gender, Mrs Helen Ossam, called for an end to all forms of violence against women.

“It is time for women to rise and take responsibilities, especially in the political circle,” she said.

The theme for the 2017 International Women’s Day is ‘Be Bold for Change’.