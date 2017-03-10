Women’s Day: Banigo Harps On Gender Parity

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s International Women’s Day on Wednesday 8th March, 2017 Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called for a collaborative action to accelerate gender parity in the Society.

In a statement at Government House, Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo urged governments, corporate organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations across the world to reflect on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Be bold for Change” to champion the struggle for women’s equality in order to enhance their status and better their living standard.

The Deputy Governor regretted that since the celebration of International Women’s Day began for well over a century, women are yet to have equal opportunity with their male counterparts in business or politics and the violence against them is worse than the men.

She advocated for more women inclusion in the boardroom, greater equality in legislative rights and an increased critical mass of women’s visibility as impressive role models in all facets of life.

Dr. Banigo assured that the Governor Wike-led administration in the State would continue to accord women their pride of place in the scheme of things by appointing more women into positions of trust in view of the strategic role they occupy in nation building.

The Deputy Governor who noted that the International Women’s Day is all about unity, celebration, reflection, advocacy and action called on all and sundry to ensure that the future for girls is bright, equal, safe and rewarding and congratulated women in the State on the 2017 Women’s Day Celebration.