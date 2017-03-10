Senate’s Hammer Dangles Over Customs Boss

The Nigerian Senate yesterday summoned the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali over the issue of Customs Duties in respect of vehicles.

The Senate also categorically directed that the CG appears in the Senate with the appropriate uniform of the Customs Service on Wednesday, March 15, unfailingly.

This Summons followed a Point of Order raised by Sen. Dino Melaye on a publication in Daily Sun Newspaper of March 9, 2017 which reads: “Customs dares Senate.. says no going back on implementation of duties on old vehicles.”

Senate had last month directed Customs to stop the plan to punish anyone who failed to pay duties on vehicles within a month of bringing same into the country.

The resolution followed a motion by Deputy Majority Leader, Sen. Bala Na’Allah who described the new policy as a serious matter.

Senator Melaye, in his presentation argued that the Legislature remains the most important arm of government and questions the rationale behind disrespect to the National Assembly resolution as he pointed out that the Nigeria Customs cannot function without the National Assembly.

Senator Dino said that government existed to serve the people and not the people in government and if the Senate had taken a position in the interest of Nigerians and an institution of government will disrespect the Senate, it is unacceptable

His words “The Customs cannot spend or survive without appropriation and oversight. And if this Senate will take a resolution and an agency of government will have the guts and the strength to disregard the institution of the senate, it is not good for democracy.”

“I hope this was a misrepresentation that they did not take that position. This comment can only be made in a military government, where an individual, a parastatal or an institution of government will confront the power of the Senate.”

“The senate therefore resolves as follows that we invite the comptroller general of customs to appear in plenary and in uniform to either justify or falsify this statement. If after his appearance he insist that he said it then I will recommend him for psychiatrist test.

Contributing yo the issue on the floor , Sen. Solomon Olamilekan said there was the need to put to a stop the unbecoming attitudes of the Custom’ s boss which he described as “ the high-handedness of the Comptroller-General of Customs”

His wordsc “The Comptroller-General is carrying out the affairs of Customs as if he is the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria. If he cannot wear the uniform, then it is an insult to the Customs,”

“Mr president, going forward I think it is high time that this senate or the National Assembly amend the existing laws that put up these agencies (FRSC, NCS, Fire Service) so that all the heads of these agencies will be subject to confirmation from the National Assembly and I can tell you this under the comptroller general we have today, customs is not doing better, customs is doing worse, customs now operate as gangsters , customs now goes after vehicles , trailer load of rice”

Sen Olamilekan called on the National Assembly to amend the existing law that put such agencies so that the Heads of the Agencies would be subjected to confirmation by the Assembly.

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan in his contribution said that whatever government was doing should be in the interest of Nigerians.

“We must invite the Comptroller-General to explain what he intends to do. We must not rely completely on what the Newspaper said.

The Senate Leader also called on the authorities of Customs to come up with strategies that would stop the infiltration by smugglers into the country.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over plenary noted that the activities of customs lately were of concern for all .

“Part of our responsibilities as parliamentarians is to maintain peace. And if there is anything that will cause a breach of the peace, then it is our responsibility to ensure that we stem it.

Ekwerremmadu also emphasised the need for the nation to fight impunity just as much as “we fight corruption”

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja