Pete Edochie Celebrates 70th Birthday

Nollywood Veteran actor, Pete Edochie clocked 70 years on March 7, 2017.

Early Life

Pete Edochie was born 7 March 1947. Edochie is considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, by both Movie Awards and Africa Magic Cable network. Although a seasoned administrator and broadcaster, he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time bestselling novel. Things Fall Apart Edochie descends from the Igbo people in Nigeria and is a catholic.

Career

He got into radio broadcasting in 1967 at the age of 20 as a junior programmes assistant after which he was elevated to the level of a Director. He was director of programmes, but doubling sometimes as Deputy Managing Director and occasionally acting as Managing Director. He quit ABS because the government decided to polities the affairs of their FM Station, thereby resulting in the entire management being asked to move out, including him. He was to be the immediate successor to the MD, but had to leave and enroll into the movie industry. Prior to that, he had featured in Things Fall Apart and had won an international Award. The BBC flew into Nigeria to interview him for his role in Things fall Apart.

Awards

He won the City People Entertainment Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

Marriage

Pete Edochie has been married to Josephine Edochie for over 45 years and they have six children together.

Ban

In 2005 the Actor Guild of Nigeria placed Pete Edochie and several other actors, including Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Nkem Owoh, Ramsey Noah, Stella Damasus Aboderin and Richard Mofe Damijo on a one-year ban from filming after they were said to have been collecting huge fees from producers due to their A-list celebrity status. The ban placed on these actors was seen as doom in the Nigerian film business, but currently, the actors are back in filming.

Kidnap

In 2009, Edochie was kidnapped and later released by his captors unharmed.