NOA Tasks Group On Peace

The Rivers State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mr Oliver Wolugbom has enjoined a group called World Peace Ambassadors to make peace paramount in their private lives so as to be able to achieve the desired peace the world needs.

Mr Wolugbom stated this in his temporary office at Elekahia when members of the group paid him a courtesy call.

According to him peace is very important in all facets of life be it in the family, church, mosque, community, saying that for one to be able to preach peace, the person must work on having peace first.

He enjoined them to start in the family, communities, churches because as he puts it when you do this, peace will eventually translate into the society.

The NOA boss cautioned against celebrating those who bring ill-gotten money to the church for thanks-giving, saying that attitudinal change and re-orientation is the business of all for a better society.

He noted that each person or individual must be a change agent and assured them of his readiness to partner with them.

Speaking earlier on behalf of the group, Mr Fidelis Obi intimated the agency of their mission to promote peace and create awareness among stakeholders towards achieving peace in Nigeria and the world at large.

“Peace should ensure conflict free society and peaceful co-existence”, he said.