Nigerian Kickboxers Receive WKU Certificates

The World Kickboxing Union (WKU) has issued certificates to over 60 males and females in Nigeria, at the just concluded two days seminar organised by WKU in conjunction with Nigeria Kickboxing Association, last weekend, in Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the presentation of the certificates, President of the Union, Nizar Taleb said the Certificate was a road map to participate in other programmes to be held.

According to him, the certificate is in recognition of those who participated in the seminar.

“The Union will organize another practical aptitude test for all those that participated to enable the WKU assess their ability, successful persons will receive the original certificate to qualify them as a professional kickboxer in Nigeria Taleb said.

He revealed that he was the first Nigerian to be appointed into World Kickboxing Association (WKA) in 2013, adding that when it became World Kickboxing Union (WKU) he also became the first President of the union in the country.

Taleb equally stated that he was currently the Nigeria representative in the World Championship coming up in August this year, at Ireland.

Speaking at the seminar, one of the pioneer members of the union, Sensei Amadi expressed joy over the good atmosphere during the programme.

He appealed to the government through the Ministry of Sports to support the new development in kickboxing.

Meanwhile, National Open Kickboxing championship has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt from May 5th through 7th this year.

Etengo Dimkpa