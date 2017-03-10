Nigerian Kickboxers Receive WKU Certificates

World Kickboxing Union president, Nizar Taleb (middle) giving instructions to kickboxers during a seminar in Port Harcourt, recently.

The World Kickboxing Union (WKU) has  issued certificates  to over 60 males and females  in Nigeria, at the just concluded two days  seminar organised  by WKU in conjunction with Nigeria Kickboxing Association, last weekend, in Port Harcourt.
Speaking during the  presentation of the certificates,  President of the Union, Nizar  Taleb  said the Certificate was a road map to participate in other programmes to be  held.
According to him, the certificate is in recognition of those who participated in the seminar.
“The Union will organize  another practical  aptitude test for all those that participated to enable the WKU assess their ability, successful  persons will receive the original   certificate  to qualify them as a professional kickboxer in  Nigeria Taleb said.
He revealed that he was the first Nigerian to be appointed  into World Kickboxing Association (WKA) in 2013, adding that   when  it became World Kickboxing  Union (WKU) he also became  the first President of the  union in the country.
Taleb equally stated that he was  currently the Nigeria representative in the World Championship coming up in August this year, at Ireland.
Speaking  at the seminar,  one of the pioneer members of the union,  Sensei Amadi expressed joy over the good  atmosphere during the programme.
He appealed to the government through the Ministry of Sports to support the new development in kickboxing.
Meanwhile, National Open Kickboxing championship  has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt from May 5th through 7th this year.

 

Etengo Dimkpa

