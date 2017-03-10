New Era Dawns For Tiv People, Says Wike …Congratulates New Tor Tiv

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says it is a new era for the Tiv people, as he expressed confidence that the recently crowned Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivrigh, Prof James Ortese Ayatse will steer the Tiv nation to a new height.

Chief Wike in a statement through his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakidu on Tuesday said he was confident that the traditional ruler would bring his wealth of experience as a successful administrator and academic to bear on the development effort of Tiv nation.

The governor said based on his personal knowledge of the newly crowned Tiv traditional ruler, that he would play a critical role in the restoration of peace and security in the country.

He recalled the zeal and commitment the new Tor Tiv brought to bear in the establishment of the Federal University in Katsina State, while he (Wike) was Minister of State for Education.

He prayed God to grant the new Tor Tiv the courage and good health to diligently serve the Tiv Ethnic Nationality with humility.

The Governor assured him of the deep respect and love of the Rivers people and described traditional rulers as key to the unity and development of the country as they served as vital links between the state and the people.