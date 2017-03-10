NCC Introduces ‘Consumer Conservation’ Campaign

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) says it is starting a new campaign tagged: “NCC Consumer Conservation”, an interactive forum to be launched in the six geopolitical zones to empower the consumers.

The Director, Public Affairs (NCC) Mr Tony Ojobo, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday.

The programme, according to the commission will be an interactive session which will provide information and empowerment for the consumers.

“The campaign will be flagged-off with the theme: “Building Digital World Consumers Can Trust” is billed for March 15, and it coincides with the 2017 World Consumer Rights Day,’’ he said.

Ojobo said that the highpoint of the event, which would hold in Abuja, would be the unveiling of the “Face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer’’.

“Two high profile artistes have been named to showcase the Face of the Consumer.

“Chief host of the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, had earlier said in Abuja that consumer protection and empowerment is one of the eight pillars of the eight-point agenda of his administration.

“So, the commission is dedicating the year 2017 to the welfare of telecom consumers,” he said.

Ojobo listed the key components of the Year of the Telecom Consumer to include creation of greater awareness on Quality of Service (QoS); Electromagnetic Fields (EMF); Do Not Disturb (DND), which consumers can use to stop unsolicited text messages.

“Others are the NCC’s toll free line – 622 through which consumers can reach the commission in cases where service providers fail to resolve their complaints,’’ he said.

Ojobo said that the Nigerian Telecom Consumer Campaign hoped to secure the support of network operators toward meeting set targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) on Quality of Services, especially as it affects drop calls.

He said that only recently, the commission read the riot act to operators on poor quality of service, especially drop calls and poor network services in general.