…Lists Women’s Achievements On IWD

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers State Chapter, has lauded the achievements of women in various human endeavours as women worldwide celebrated the International Women Day marked every March 8.

The State Chairperson of the NLC, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Wednesday during the 2017 celebration, describing the day as worth celebrating as it takes stock of women’s achievements and struggle for gender equality.

Itubo, said that after the Beijing Conference of 1995 in China which gave positive Affirmative Action plan to women, Nigerian women are today occupying sensitive leadership positions of trust.

She said that a lot needs to be done to create more awareness about the inequality and discrimination faced by women in various societies as a result of cultural inhibitions and values system.

The NLC Chairperson said that the organised labour under her leadership in the state will partner with other civil society organisations and stakeholders to deepen the struggle for the liberation of women from any inhibitive cultural value system in the state.

She explained that education remains one of the surest ways for girl-child Liberation from bad cultural and belief systems, and urged government to give adequate attention to the issues relating to women.

The NLC boss assured women of the organised labour’s support in their common struggle for a decent value and respect for their status, stressing that there is as comparative need for women to fully participate in politics for effective good governance.

She commended the state Governor, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike (CON) for choosing a woman as the State Deputy Governor.

Itubo further thanked the state Governor for recognising the potentials of women and appointing some of them into trusted key Positions of Commissionership, Board members adding that the labour will continue to support his government.