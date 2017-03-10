Lawmaker Lauds FG On Proposed $20bn Gas Park

The lawmaker representing Warri South West in the Delta House of Assembly, Mr Daniel Mayuku has commended the Federal Government on its plan to establish a 20 billion dollars industrial gas park in Ogidigben.

Mayuku made the commendation after the plenary of the state House of Assembly on Tuesday in Asaba. He, however, called on the host communities to ensure peace for the completion of the project.

The lawmaker expressed delight on the project, adding that the project when completed, would reduce the level of unemployment in the state.

Mayuku noted that establishing the gas park in the state was a welcome development and that”the people of Warri South West are very grateful to the Presidency”.

“If you take a speed boat from Warri to Escravos, the only things you see are instruments of exploration. The Marine University, which was almost taken from the region is the only project in the area.

“We hope that this gas project will be a stepping stone for others to come. It will certainly help to fast track the development of the area,” Mayuku declared.

Also, Mr Anthony Elekeokwuri, representing Ika North East noted that the project was timely given the present economic situation in the country.

He said that the project, when completed, would help to boost revenue and the economic base of the state and the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the expected gainful employment of the people will also immensely curb restiveness and militancy among the youths in the area. The lawmaker, therefore, appealed to youths in the area to open their hearts and work amicably with the foreign investors to complete the project.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, met with international developers and investors on the project at the Presidential Villa on Monday .

During the meeting, he stated that the proposed industrial gas hub in Ogidigben, Delta, was one of the positive feedbacks received during the visit to the state. Tagged the Gas Revolution Industrial Park, GRIP, Ogidigben, and envisaged to be a regional hub for all gas­based industries, the project will cover 2,700 hectares with fertilizer, methanol, petrochemicals, and aluminium plants located in the park.

The park has already been designated as a Tax Free Zone by the Federal Government.

The park, originally conceived by the NNPC, is located about 60kilometre from Warri, and is about lkm away from the operational base of Chevron Nigeria Limited.

It will be connected to over 18 trillion Cubic Feet of gas reserves in Odidi, Okan, Forcados fields, located within a 50-kilometre radius.

It is equally planned that the park will be connected to Nigeria’s most dominant gas pipeline network-ELPS, enabling supply of gas to and from the park.

The consortium, which will be in charge of the project construction, is made up of Fortune 500 companies. They include the GSE&C of South Korea, the China Development Bank, Power China and several other global operators from Asia and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle-East.