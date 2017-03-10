…Lauds Wike Over Awards

The Asari Toru Local Government Area and the people of Umuokobo clan in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State have joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on his harvest of awards by three outstanding Nigerian newspapers as Governor of the Year 2016.

The Asari Toru Council boss,Hon.Promise Wright Warmate, who made the commendation in a chat with The Tide said, the Governor has exhibited transparency and focus for the transformation of the state.

Warmate said the people of Rivers State have continued to show appreciation to Governor Wike for his commitment to people-oriented programmes, adding that the resistance by the people of Etche in last supplementary elections showed that the people are with the Governor.

According to him,” the commitment of the present administration in promoting people oriented projects in the state is a testimony of good leadership”.

Warmate congratulated Governor Wike for the awards for good governance from three reputable newspapers in Nigeria, namely The Authority, Daily Independent and The Sun, describing them as well deserved for a timeless achiever.

He also aligned with the Rivers Elders Consultative Council in giving support to the present administration in the state.

Also, the Umuokobo clan in Oyigbo Local Government Area has commended the Governor for the award and doggedness in piloting the affairs of the state.

In a statement signed by Chief Nwankwo Nwankwo, a former chieftain of the All progressive Congress in the state, Chief Augustine Nwogu and 18 other chiefs, on behalf of the Umuokobo clan, the people said they are witnesses, and proud to be associated with the governor’s giant developmental strides in the state, pledging their unflinching loyalty and support for his administration.