ITF Trainees Laud Organisers

Trainees in the on-going International Tennis Federation (ITF) approved tennis coaches course level I in Port Harcourt have hailed the organisers of the training as it has enabled them have the knowledge of new techniques, rules and regulations of the game in line with international standard.

The trainees who barred their minds in a chat with Tidesports at Port Harcourt tennis court yesterday said they were impressed with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Instructor, Rotimi Akinloye, who is painstakingly coaching them on the modern techniques of the game.

According to them, with what they have learnt, they would go back and impart the knowledge as Grade level I coaches to junior and senior players of all categories.

They opined that such coaching courses should be a continuous one inorder to refresh their memories and keep them abreast with the modern trend of the game certified as they are now coaches.

Alex Victor, who based in Port Harcourt said the training was good and encouraging as it would enable him to know how to bring up beginners and how to guide those who are already in the game, and commended the organizing crew for a job well done.

Another trainee, Dagogo Atorudibo described the coaching course as the best as it has opened his eyes to the different levels of trainings among children and adults and also thanked the organisers.

Okudile Jonathan from Aba, Abia State said, “it is encouraging and I did not even expect it like this, but from what I have seen, it is something every future tennis players and coaches should aspire and involve in the course”, adding that all the trainees are happy with the outcome.

A Lagos based tennis players, Alayoki Olarenwaju noted that it was an eye-opener to improve his level and standard in tennis as he had gained a lot from instructor Akintoye, promising to impart the knowledge to others.

The professional tennis player solicited for its continuity and also gave kudos to the organizer, saying “It is a welcomed development “.

Some notable tennis players at the training course include, one time Nigeria number one player, Sunday Maku, the co-ordinator Kodak Tennis Academy, Stella Epegu, Port Harcourt Club tennis champion, Emma Afangide, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) Port Harcourt number one player, Peter Ekpeyong, a state tennis coach, Kiri among others.