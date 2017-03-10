Film Maker Calls For Merger Against Piracy

A filmmaker, Denso Odukwe recently called for the merging of distribution and marketing of films and music to strengthen the war against piracy.

Odukwe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, Trade Stone Media (TSM), told newsmen that such merger would give the operators strong financial muscle to operate.

“When they come together, the marketer and distributors will have the financial muscle to be able to open shops all over the country and abroad to distribute and market their products effectively,’’ he said.

The filmmaker said that film and music companies have to come together to combat piracy as neither side could do it alone.

“Combating piracy is a very tough job.

“When registered marketing and distribution companies merge and form distribution handlers, they can employ others that will monitor things.

“That way, they will be able to have more financial muscle to produce enough copies of CDs and VCDs that can go round,’’ he said.