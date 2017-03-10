Female Basketball League Begins Next Month

Secretary-General of Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Augustine Balewa, last Monday in Abuja, said the Zenith Bank National Female Basket ball League would soon start to get the federation’s 2017 season underway.

Balewa told newsmen that the federation has concluded arrangements for the Zenith league’s first phase to hold from April 10 to April 17 in Abuja.

“Fifteen teams are expected to participate in the league from across the federation, and it will be in six different phases to be held in six locations.

“The first phase will be held in Abuja between April 10 and April 17, while the second phase will be held in Kaduna from May 1 to May 8.

“The third phase will hold in Bauchi from May 22 to May 29, while the fourth phase will be in Akure from June 7 to June 15,” he said.

Balewa added that Yenagoa would host phase five from June 26 to July 4 while the final phase would be in Lagos from July 12 to July 26.