Don Advises Entrepreneurs On Recession

An Economic Analyst, Dr Mark Amachree, of the Ignatus Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolemini, has advised the business community on ways of staying afloat in the current economic recession in the country.

Amachree, in a chat with The Tide, Friday told business owners that to remain in business in the face of the present economic downturn in the country, they need to come up with affordable products to retain their clientele.

The economist stated that companies must not look to make excessive profit, but should invest more and be cost-conscious so as to have higher turnover.

According to him, “it was important to sustain loyalty and the customer must be satisfied with your product both in its affordability and availability”.

He said, “in this era of recession, consumers are constantly looking for alternatives and so if a particular product is too expensive, they will surely seek cheaper and available alternatives.

“A lot of people are going back to the basics, only going for what is absolutely necessary and they are also becoming innovative. So, to keep your business afloat, you must be innovative as well”.

Amachree, used the opportunity to enjoin the government to open channels of investments while advocating a friendly business environment.

Tonye Nria-Dappa