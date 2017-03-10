Desmond Elliot Visits BB Naija Housemates …As AY’s Wife Warns T. Boss

Desmond Elliot is a Nigerian actor, Director and Politician who has starred in over two hundred films and a number of television shows and soap operas. The Actor and member, Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday visited the big brother Naija housemates in celebration of this year’s International Women Day.

The message which the housemates received from him was very clear # Girls count and as such. The housemates received their task to create a presentation defending the rights of the girl child and women in general.

The winner of this task will only become an Africa ambassador, but will get an opportunity to present their case to world leaders.

Earlier, comedian AY on March 3 was the celebrity guest at the Big Brother Naija and T boss could not take her eyes off him. Like the other celebrity guests before him. AY addressed the housemates while T boss was smiling hard at the comedian and even got close to him.

Apparently, AY’s wife Mabel had been watching BB Naija and her husband’s visit to the house. She noticed T boss staring at AY and could not hide her reaction. She took to her instagram page to comically warn T boss. She shared the video and captioned it:

“Haa Madam fine girl/yellow gang be starring at my man like that, kilode! Just kidding loool@aycomedian in the house this morning # Bigbrothernaija”. Recall that Uriel the voluptuous housemate was evicted on Sunday March 5, 2017 while Kemen was disqualified from the house because of sexual indulgence with T boss. So far six housemates have been evicted from the Big brother Naija reality show they include: Soma, Miyonse, Cocoice, Gifty, Uriel and Kemen.