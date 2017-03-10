Commissioner Challenges Women On Positive Impact

Rivers State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Barrister Ukel Oyagiri has reiterated the need for Women Journalists to reflect positive impact in their reportage as they drive the engine of the society.

Speaking during a three day training programme, organized by Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), Rivers State Chapter, in collaboration with PIND and Nigeria/Reconciliation and Stability Programme NSRP, Oyagiri encouraged the women journalists to make the best out of the training, adding that society expects much from them.

She noted “journalism gives us the opportunity to help in giving direction to the masses,” emphasising the need for NAWOJ to participate fully in 2017 International Women Day Celebration.

In her speech, the state, NAWOJ Chairman, Mrs Lilian Okonkwo stressed the need for women journalists to be well armed with knowledge, knowing the task they face in their mission to advocate for women and the girl child in the society.

Mrs Okonkwo said that her tenure focuses on training and re-training for positive impact.

One of the resource person and the, Capacity Building Manager for PIND, Mrs Bose Eitokpah said the programme was carefully organized for female journalists in Rivers State to enable them play necessary roles in stabilizing government and third party actions in the State.

In her presentation titled “Understanding Conflict Sensitivity,” the Media Manager, NSRP.Larratu Abdulsalam, explained that in reporting conflict, media practitioners must “have better understanding of the environment and wear the cap of conflict resolution,” adding that journalists must ensure that balanced reporting of the situation should be considered before publishing any story, no matter the deadline placed on such stories.

She added that although, the progamme was meant for female journalists in the state, male journalists who participated should take advantage of the training opportunity as the knowledge gained will help them in reporting effectively.

Also speaking, the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Mr. Ayo Tamuno charged the female journalist to reflct all they have learnt.

He commanded PIND, NSRP and NAWOJ for organizing a well packaged training for female journalists in the State and called on the NGOs and other relevant authorities to also organise more programmes that would educate the society more on gender issues, adding that when there is proper understanding in giving women and men equal opportunities the society co-exist in peace.

Tamuno said the programme gave him a broad knowledge on gender related issues and to be conflict sensitive while writing any report on conflict so as not to exacerbate conflict.

Lilian Peters/Susan Serekara Nwikhana