EU Lists Benefits Of EPA Pack

Nigeria has been urged to sign and ratify the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) to embrace its economic development.

The EU’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Michel Avvion who said this at a one day EU and diverse Enterpreneurs and investors forum in Port Harcourt said that the agreement will give Nigerians unrestricted access to export products to countries under the EU.

He said that the EU is also committed to helping Nigeria diversify its economy.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Trade, Customs and Free movement, Mr. Luoual Chaibou said that 13 members nations of the Commission have already ratified the EPA treaty.

Chaibou also disclosed plans by the commission to begin a sensitization programme on the importance of the agreement to Nigeria.

He said that ECOWAS will continue to encourage member countries to work towards increasing and improving their economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Ambassador to Nigeria, Cheoghe Predescue has said that Nigeria will increase its economic opportunities if she signs the Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU.

Predescue said this during an interactive session organized by the Nigerian consul To Romania, Admiral Festus Porbeni, in Port Harcourt.

He said that the EPA is capable of pulling Nigeria out of its economic recession.

Earlier, the Nigerian Consul to Romania, Admiral Festus Porbeni, had expressed regret that the Federal Government is yet to sign the agreement.