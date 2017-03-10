Aviation Unions Reject Appointment Of Non-Career Officers

Aviation sector unions namely, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineering (NAAPE) have kicked against the recent federal government appointment of non-career civil servants into the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

In a statement on behalf of the unions, signed by the NUATE General Secretary, Comrade Olayinka Abioye on Wednesday in Lagos said that members of the unions have been assured that non-career civil servants would not be given position meant for Career Civil Servants.

Abioye said that the unions leaders have after a critical analysis and assessment of the recent appointments observed that there was an error in bringing in a non-career officer to head the Department of Finance FAAN by the Honourable of state for Aviation, Hadi Siruka.

He said that the unions are saying no to such appointment since the position is meant for a career civil servant.

The unions alleged that career civil servants were not being given the opportunity to challenge those non-career civil servants appointed into such position through probably a written test.

The leadership of the unions alleged ethnic bias in the appointment of some Directors in some aviation agencies, urging the Honourable Minister of State, Aviation to look into appointments in such agencies as FAAN, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB).

The Unions called for balancing of appointments in such agencies to reflect federal character principle and avoid unnecessary politicization of appointments on ethnic ground” in the aviation sector.