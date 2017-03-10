ASALGA To Establish Youth Empowerment Scheme

As part of its human development effort and to create employment, the Asari Toru local government council has concluded plans to establish an empowerment scheme to make youths of the area employable.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Promise Wright Warmate disclosed this last Tuesday in a chat with The Tide, in Buguma.

The council boss hinted that his administration is keying into the vision and mission of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has established the Port Harcourt Technical Vocational Centre to make our teeming youths employable and enterprising through viable skills acquisition.

According him,” the present administration will emulate the vision of our mentor, Governor Wike, through the establishment of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike Empowerment Scheme (NEWES)”, adding that the empowerment programme will be organized through a Public Private Partnership to empower youths and women across the 13 wards of the local government area.

Warmate has also ordered the renovation of the deplorable ICT Centre at Kalabari National College to make the place conducive for learning, assuring that his administration would provide funds for one year internet subscription for the ICT Centre and adequate security of the facility against vandalism and theft.

He called on parents to instill discipline in their children and warned against truancy and loitering at school. Warmate charged government school authorities in the area to punish offenders.

The council boss however, called on corporate bodies and other stakeholders in the educational sector to compliment the efforts of the Rivers State Government towards educational development in the state.