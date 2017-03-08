Why Govt Introduced Contributory Health Programme – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the State Government decided to introduce the Contributory Health Protection Programme, RIVCHPP, because the Free Medical Care Programme is no longer workable in providing affordable healthcare services for the people of the State.

Banigo stated this during a meeting she held with a delegation from USAID/Health Finance and Governance at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor explained that the Contributory Health Protection Programme is being introduced to meet the expectations of the people as the scheme has the capacity of achieving Universal Health Coverage as well as reform the habit of spending money out of pocket to receive medical attention.

According to Dr. Banigo, “there is need for us to step up effort to enable us access affordable and quality healthcare delivery services for our people” noting that healthcare financing is key to achieving Universal Health Coverage.

Banigo who pledged the total commitment of the Wike-led administration in the provision of the necessary materials and other logistics to ensure the successful implementation of the scheme disclosed that the Executive Committee on Public Enlightenment has already met with several stakeholders to sensitize them on the benefits of the programme.

In his speech, the Chief of Party of USAID/Health Finance and Governance Project, Nigeria, Dr. Gafar Alawode said the organization has already provided technical support to the State Government in the design of an advocacy tool for the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme, RIVCHPP.

Dr. Alawode expressed delight with the political leadership of the Governor Wike-led administration in the State in its policies and programmes especially in the health sector and assured the Government of USAID/Health Finance and Governance’s support in the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, contending that “what you spend out of pocket is more than what you will contribute under the scheme.”