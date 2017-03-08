U-20 AFCON: S’Africa, Zambia Battle For Final’s Ticket

The South African U20 side will target a win over Zambia today to ensure they reach the finals of the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Amajita have had a good run in the tournament so far having finished as number two in Group B, they beat Cameroon and Sudan, but lost to Senegal.

Coming to this match, Thabo Senong’s men are aware that facing the hosts is a tough task, but they will be motivated by their two wins in the group stages.

Amajita will also be targeting a win to avenge the 2016 COSAFA Castle Cup loss in the final in South Africa against the same Junior Chipolopolo last December.

Having finished as number two behind the Young Lion of Teranga, means the South Africans have booked a spot at this year’s U20 FIFA World Cup in South Korea as well

On the other hand, Senong will have to rectify their defensive errors as they managed to concede five goals in the group phase.

“Well done to Sudan, but we had to win today,” Senong said.

“This win, qualifying for the CAF U-20 AFCON semi-finals and the FIFA U-20 World Cup is an important part in the development of South African football.

“We are not happy that we have conceded five goals in the group stages and this is not normal for us. Once again we will go back to the drawing board to prepare and correct our errors for the semifinal.”

Shifting focus to the hosts, Beston Chambeshi’s side will bank on the home crowd to spur them on to victory win.

Having won all their group matches, Zambia remains favourites to lift the trophy and build on from their COSAFA Cup glory.

Beating Mali, Guinea and Egypt handed the hosts a huge boost ahead of the semi-finals and booking a spot at the World Cup is also an achievement.

When these two nations clash, the match always produces fireworks and this one is going to be no different with their eyes both set on the final.

Zambia’s Fashion Sakala and Amajita’s Luther Singh are the two players expected to play key roles in the match.

The match will be staged today and the venue is the National Heroes Stadium at Lusaka.

Similarly, Senegal will be out to bag a spot in the final of the 2017 U20 Africa Cup of Nations when they meet Guinea in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Young Lions of Teranga are aware that booking a spot at the 2017 U20 FIFA World Cup is not enough as they will want to lift the AFCON trophy.

Joseph Koto’s men have done well in the tournament as they managed to finish Group B with seven points from two wins and one draw.

They managed to defeat the second-placed South Africa and Cameroon, but drew 1-1 against Sudan.

Speaking after their qualification for the last four, Koto thanked God for guidance as they reached their objective.

“First of all I thank God for this result,” said Koto.

“Our objective was to take each match as it comes, but we are happy that we finished top of the group which means that we will play our semifinal here in Ndola and saves us the energy to travel to Lusaka. We believe that will give us an advantage.”

On the other hand, Junior Syli Nationale are set to become a tough customer on Thursday as they also target a spot in the final.

Reaching the FIFA World Cup for them has been a major achievement and to top it up with a final spot could be a huge accomplishment.

They have also enjoyed a good run in the group stages as they finished as number two in Group A behind hosts Zambia.

They managed to hold Egypt and beat Mali, but lost 1-0 to the hosts in their opening match.

Although facing the Senegalese is set to be a test of character, they will have nothing to lose and will now go all out to stun the West Africans.

The encounter will be staged at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Thursday, 08 March at 18:00.