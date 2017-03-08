Stakeholders Hail FG’s Relocation Order To IOCs

The order by the Federal Government on relocation of Corporate Headquarters of the oil multinationals to their various operational basis in the oil-rich Niger Delta region has been commended by some stakeholders.

It would be recalled that the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, while in Akwa Ibom State as part of his visit round the Niger Delta region, told multinationals oil companies to relocate their headquarters to the region.

The Director of Administration, Star Delta Energy Services, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, said the order of the federal government was the right thing to do.

Ogba who spoke to The Tide Saturday in Port Harcourt said, “It is wrong for the oil multinationals to operate, make their fortunes in the Niger Delta region only for them to find comfort in Abuja and Lagos.

“I commend the Acting President for declaring the stand and I believe the multinationals concerned will adhere strictly to the order,” he said.

Another respondent, Prince Moses Amadichukwu of the Niger Delta Youth Coalition (NDYC) also commended the bold stand of the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo on the issue saying, such declaration was part of ways of righting the wrongs done to the region by the federal government and the oil multinationals to people of the region.

According to Amadichukwu who is Director Logistics and Operations in NDYC, It has been the yearning of the people for long. How can you operate in the region only for you to run to a comfort zone as Lagos, Abuja etc to site your headquarters. This is unfair.

“I commend the boldness of Osinbajo on the issue. At least, this has put paid to the controversy over the right place for citing headquarters of the IOCs”, he said.

In his own reaction, the Director of Publicity, South-South Youth Consultation, Enlightenment and Mobilisation Council (SSYCEMOC), Comrade Nnodam Oluoh, “It is unfair for these multinationals to make their billions of naira in the region only to keep their quarters in Lagos.

“As they maintain large staff in these corporate headquarters, they pay their taxes to the Lagos Government, thereby denying the Niger Delta such taxes”.

“I commend the Acting President for his boldness in declaring the truth openly without fear or favour”.

The SSYCEMOC spokesman said the step would attract more confidence of the people of the region to FG’s peace parley.

Chris Oluoh