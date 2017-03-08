RVHA Repeals Honours Award Law 2000 …Passes Another

The Rivers State House of Assembly has repealed the Rivers State Honours Award Law 2000 even as it enacted another Rivers State Honours Award Law 2017

At the Assembly’s plenary session yesterday, 18 legislators present at the session, voted in support of the passage of the Honours Awards Law 2017 in Port Harcourt.

Debating on the bill, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule who expressed the need for urgent passage of the bill into law, said the bill would provide for the awards of state honours by a warrant made by the Governor and for matters connected thereto.

Amaewhule, described the bill as a good one, saying when passed into law it would spur indigenes, persons, body or unit as well as association in the state to render good services and contribution to the development of the state.

The bill entitled “Re-enact the Rivers State Honors Law 2017” is designed to confer Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), the Governor Medal of Service (GMS) and the Rivers State Merit Award (RSMA) to any distinguished indigene, person, body, unit Association of person or corporation who has made outstanding contributions and services to the progress of the state of the nation.

Also, the bill would provide opportunity for the state Chief Executive to confer on a person or group who have otherwise brought glory or pride to the state or the nation.

The reenactment of the Rivers State Honours Law 2017 as a executive bill, however, signaled the repeal of the title of honours categories of persons to be awarded state honours, the state Honours Advisory Committee, funds of the committee, Register of state Honours, among others as contained in the Rivers State Honour Awards Law 2000.

Many legislators including Hon.Abinye Pepple, Chisom Promise Dike and Victoria Nyeche who spoke on the bill lent their support, insisting that the bill, if passed into law would go a long way in adjusting the services and attitude of people positively to the progress of the state.

Even though, Hon Victoria Nyeche had wanted the bill to be titled Amendment of the Rivers State Honours Award Law 2000, instead of the Repeal of the Rivers State Honours Awards Law 2000, the only female lawmaker, however okayed the bill, saying that the repealed law has a lot to contribute to the development of the state.

After a fruitful debate, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani promptly divided the House on the bill and those in favour carried the day.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly’s Committee on Education has submitted its report on a bill for a law to repeal and re-enact the Rivers State University of Science and Technology Law, Cap 133 Law of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

At the same session, the Assembly commenced deliberations on a bill for a law to establish the Rivers State University Science and Technology Teaching Hospital.

