RSUST Medical Centre Delivers First Baby

Few months into offering antenatal (ANC) services, the medical centre of the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Port Harcourt, has recorded its first child

delivery.

The baby, which weighed 3 kilograms, was delivered on March1, at 4.51pm by a team of doctors and nurses.

Speaking to newsmen, the Director of the Medical Centre, Dr. Dagogo Cookey-Gam said the mother of the baby was assisted in the labour process through angumentation.

This delivery was not all rosy because the woman’s labour had to be angumented. Angumentation of labour has to do with helping and enhancing the labour process by some medical and chemical process.

“We did this and the labour went on smoothly to a logical conclusion with the delivery of a life bay weighing 3 kilograms,” he said.

Dr Cookey-Gam, who holds a Masters Degree in Public Health, said the Medical Centre decided to commence Antenatal services following the recent increase in the number of relevant Health personnel.

According to him, several trainings, seminars and workshops were held to prepare the medical team or the services.

He used the opportunity to thank the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Blessing Didia for engaging more personnel and for his interest in the progress of the medical centre.

Also speaking, lead doctor of the delivery team, Dr. Sotonye Odimabo- Ima Fidon expressed gratitude to God for the success of the delivery process, noting that they had enough personnel with the required facilities.

On her part, a Chief Nursing Officer in the Centre, Matron Idu Blessing, said she was not surprised over the delivery process because the medical centre is a standard hospital with the state-of-the-art facilities and p to date personnel.

Expressing her delight, the mother of the baby, Mrs Victoria Nelson Akpan, said she registered for Antenatal in the medical centre due to the proximity of the facility.

She explained further that being an Architecture student tin the university, she was convinced that the delivery process will be successful even as she had doubts initially.

The Tide gathered that beside Antenatal and Delivery Services, the Medical Centre also offer other services which include” Maternity and Theatre Services, Immunization to children and Radiography Services.

Sogbeba Dokubo