PDP Convention May Hold, June 30

The Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slated 30th of June, 2017 for its national convention

The date for the 2017 Convention forms part of the recommendations contained in the report submitted by the committee headed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson to the National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff in Abuja yesterday.

Sheriff however said the recommendations would be subjected to some amendments by the leadership of the party before final decision would be taken on the conduct of the convention.

The Committee further recommended that the Convention Planning Committee should consist of seven State Governors; seven Senators including the Deputy Senate President; 12 members ‘of the House of Representatives; six Members of the Board of Trustees.

According to the recommendations, the Convention Planning Committee would also have as members, other categories of party leaders and these include the 6 National Vice Chairmen (One per zone); three State Chairmen per Zone (18); six serving Speakers of the State Houses of Assembly; six Former Governors; former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly (Who are still members of the party).

Others are six prominent Women Leaders; six Youth Leaders of the Party; six former Ministers of the Party and 12 other persons to be nominated by the National Chairman in consultation with stakeholders.

The reconciliation committee also recommended that “the Convention Committee shall be responsible for the conduct of the elections to all National Offices of the party including the zoning of such offices.”

It further reads “all national Officers who may claim that their tenure still subsists beyond the proposed convention are hereby requested to relinquish their claim In the interest of the party

“For the purpose of the convention, all officers elected at the ward, local, state and zonal levels before the first Port Harcourt convention of 21st May of 2016 are deemed validly elected except for the election held in some states that were declared by NEC as inconclusive.”

The committee also recommended that “the proposed National Convention should hold as soon as possible and not later than 30th June 2017.

Ali Modu Sheriff receiving the report maintained that the recommendations would make some amendments as deemed fit.

Hus words “As we receive these recommendations, we will sit down to look at it. We will study your verdict and make some amendments. Whatever amendments we make will be made known to Nigerians.

“But I want to assure you that this party belongs to Nigerians. So they will be informed of any amendments because all Nigerians know that your committee has submitted these recommendations”

Earlier, Sheriff had received a delegation of northern politicians led by former Deputy senate President, Ibrahim Mantu during which he declared that he would not be a stooge to anybody though he has no intentions to recontest for the Party Chairmanship position.

“All I am interested in is to take the party to the grass root. Convention will take place as soon as possible. We are making wider consultation” he said.

“I am not contesting the chairmanship but I will ensure that the right people take charge as leaders of the party.

Time table will be released soon for the remaining congresses across Nigeria

After that, our convention will hold in Abuja”

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja