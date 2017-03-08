NIPOST Seeks Support For Stamp Duty Implementation

The Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST), Rivers state Territory, has called for the support of both the private and public sectors as well as individuals to enhance the implementation of the Stamp Duty Act in Rivers State.

Making the call recently in a media chat in her office, the Area Postal Manager, Rivers Territory, Rev (Mrs) Olayinka Danso, said when fully implemented, the stamp duty will be beneficial to stakeholders, the state and country at large.

She noted that as state, Rivers State is the only develop economically from the current pace set by the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike.

‘Rivers State is a pacesetter and his Excellency , Governor Nyesom Wike has been doing tremendous work in the state.

“For the good work to continue, there is need for all stakeholders in the state to embrace the (Stamp Duty) Law so that by its coming into full implementation in the state, its benefits in terms of economic development and social growth will accrue to the state, she said.

While appealing to government at all levels to assist in enforcing compliance to the stamp duty Act in the state, Danso said it could turn out to be a veritable investment for the state.

“Compliance to Stamp Duty in the state is an investment for the state because the revenue base of the state will automatically increase in the federal allocation as certain percentage of the revenue generated through Stamp Duty will come back to the state, she explained.

