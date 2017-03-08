Nigeria, China Partner On Solar Cells Production

The Federal Government has disclosed plans to commence the production of solar cells locally in its efforts to increase power generation through solar energy.

This strategy is an initiative of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, (NASENI) through its subsidiary company, the NASENI Solar Energy Limited.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, disclosed the partnership with China and the move towards local production of solar cells when he visited the company in Abuja.

The Minister said, the ministry would facilitate access to the 85 per cent offer from China for the approved 15 per cent counterpart funding to guarantee the local production of solar cells.

“This will facilitate advance research, drastically reduce the cost of solar power installation and increase clean energy local content in the power sector”, he said, and promised that the ministry would make strong case for the patronage of NASENI Solar Energy Limited.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman, NASENI, Prof Sani Haruna, said the objective of setting up the company was the inject local content in the power sector.

The objective also includes developing and demonstrating local capacity, creating businesses, generating revenue and building capacity in renewable energy generally.

Analysts believe that this initiative would reduce the high cost of solar infrastructure which has been blamed for the high cost of solar energy in the country.

Mr Boniface Obilor, said the idea of increasing power supply in the country through other sources as solar is the answer to the nation’s challenge of epileptic power supply, but that the high cost of the solar installations has become another constraint.

“This partnership with China is a step in the right direction,: he said.