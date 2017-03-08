NCC Urges Synergy With Telecom Operators

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has sought for a working synergy with the mobile network operators in the country on improvement of services provided to consumers.

The Executive Vice chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja and signed by the Director, Public Affairs of NCC Mr Tony Ojobo.

Danbatta said that the commission is worried by the degenerating quality of service provided by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other service providers in the country.

The NCC boss declared that 2017 is the year of the consumer, stressing that poor services as provided by the service providers in the sector will necessitate the commission to declare a state of emergency on their quality of service.

He added that all hands should be on deck for telecom consumers to have a fresh lease to high quality of service, urging the service providers to treat the consumers with dignity.

Danbatta further explained that NCC had put measures in place to check and monitor quality of service on various networks in accordance with the commission’s eight-point agenda to put the consumer first.

He said that there must be a synergy between the service providers and the commission interacting regularly with government at different levels as part of the measures to deal with the poor quality of service, adding that network operators and co-location service operators should provide suggestions on how to address the challenges in the telecom sector.

The NCC boss said that NCC had appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make forex available to network operators, stressing that the appeal to CBN by NCC was part of measures to cushion the situation and ameliorate the recurrent inaccessibility to foreign exchange by operators.

However, NCC had listed the challenges faced by operators to include, Right of Way (ROW), Force Majeure, difficulty in acquiring new cell sites, multiple taxation and regulation, vandalism, power supply, among others.

Also that poor quality of service are witnessed by the consumers in the country due to fibre cut, community related issues stressing that in October 2016, operators experienced 175 cuts, November 2016 180 fibre cuts and December 2016, 103 fibre acts across.