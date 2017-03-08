LG Boss Sues For Peace In Egbeda

The Caretaker Committee Chairperson of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Mrs Gloria Omereji, has called on warring factions and groups in Egbeda to embrace peace in the interest of the overall development of the community.

Mrs Omereji, who stated this while addressing the people of Egbeda at a truce she brokered recently in Emohua Local Government Council, Secretariat said peace was a necessary ingredient for the development of any community.

She noted that all members of the community should see themselves as one family and expressed surprise that brothers were killing their fellow brothers.

The CTC chairperson warned them against cultism and called on the youths to desist from constant breach of pubic peace. She said anyone found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to her, they should put the interest of the community above their personal interest.

Mrs Omereji called on all communities in the local government to ensure that peace prevailed in the area for the good of the LGA.

She also expressed gratitude to Governor Nyesom Wike for giving women a sense of belonging in the state.

The chairperson said she would remain grateful for the honour done her by the incumbent administration.

Dignitaries that attended the occasion included the Nye-Weli of Egbeda, His Royal Highness Eze Christopher Didia, Chief Friday Ordukwu, former Managing Director of the defunct Risonpalm, Chief Godfrey Omereji among others.

Chidi Enyie