Lawyer Cautions Politicians On Quest For Power

A Port Harcourt based lawyer, Barr. Endurance Akpelu, has called on politicians to play by the rules in their quest for power.

Barr. Akpelu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, decried the situation whereby miscreants especially use electioneering period to cause disaffection in communities.

He said Nigerians should not just fold their arms while things go astray and added that the larger society law abiding citizens of the should sit up if things had to change for the better.

Barr. Akpelu noted that cultism had gained notoriety in the Niger Delta region and should be flushed out.

According to him, until this is done, criminality will be much organized syndicate as it seems to have patronage of people who don’t mean well for the society. He also said in the 21st century politics must be free from violence and advised youths to find something meaningful to do.

As the giant of Africa, which Nigeria claims to be, we must lead by example. The attendant violence which we see during election must not be allowed to continue.

He implored the government and people of Nigeria to set better standards for electioneering.

Chidi Enyie