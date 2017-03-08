Lagos Wins Oshonaike Table Tennis Championship

Lagos State representatives dominated this year’s edition of Funke Oshonaike Table Tennis Top 16 tournament clinching the first three positions in the boys category.

The final of the tournament saw Azeez Solanke between Jamiu Ayanwale 3-0 (11-4, 11-2, 11-4) to emerge the overall winner while another Lagos boy Augustine Emmanuel took the third position.

The Tidesports source who covered the tournament, reports that both players displayed their skills which kept spectators on the edge

It was also another clean sweep for Lagos State as Nimota Aregbesola, Alimot Ayinla took the first and second positions in the girls category leaving Ondo’s entry, Agnes Onoja, to take the third spot.

Speaking to newsmen after the match Aregbesola attributed her success to hard work and remaining focused.

She said that it was not an easy competition right from the group stage.

“ I fought right from the group stage in order to emerge the winner. Every person I played against was equally a tough opponent,” she said.

In the same vein Solanke attributed his success to self confidence and open mind.

Solanke said that he put in his best at all times refused to be distracted.

“ It was a tough competition because the best cadet and junior players were the ones in attendance.

“ We all fought so hard on the table and gave it all our best,” he said.

The first position boys and girls got N50,000 each with table tennis balls,shirts and a crate of egg while the runners up got N30,000 each, shirts, table tennis balls and a crate of egg.

Third place got N15,000 each, shirts, a create of egg and table tennis balls.

Sadia Akeem and Temidayo Ajayi emerged most talented girl and boy players at the competition and got N5,000 each, shirt and a crate of egg.

Tidesports source reports that 28 players participated in the competition made up of 18 males and 10 females.

The tournament was preceded by a clinic on Feb 26 while the competition commenced March 2.

The tournament was held at the Knock-up Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.