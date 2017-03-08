IDP Crisis: Senate Lauds UN’s Response

The Nigerian Senate has commended the United Nations (UN) on its show of concern over the crisis in the North East and specially its 15-man delegation of the Security Council to the zone , led by Matthew Rycroft; the UK Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council’s President for the month.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, the Senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, stated that the Senate fully aligns with the stance of the UN delegation.

Senator Aliyu also reiterated the call of the delegation for both human and structural development of the society as he emphasized that truly, ‘Development is the only long term solution to the insurgency in the country.’

The Senator who chairs the Senate Committee on Informstion and Media noted that the Senate considers the relief, rehabilitation and ultimately the resettlement of all Internally Displaced Persons as one of its social impact priorities.

He noted that the 8th Senate priotised the passage of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) as part of its efforts to restore peace and security in the North East.

His words “With all that we continue to see, it goes without saying that the development of the North East is the only way to end the insurgency for good.

“It is great that the UN has sent this high level delegation to see for themselves what our fellow Nigerians are going through, and to renew the international commitment to a crisis that has displaced approximately 2 million Nigerians.”

According to the Senate spokesperson , after the the delegation’s visit, the Senate would continue to work with the UN Security Council as development partners.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi