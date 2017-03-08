Group Plans Awards For Ibiyeomie, Oyedepo, Others

Famous preachers like Dr. David Ibiyeomie Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Apostle Johnson Suleman will receive the Heroes of Faith awards slated for May 25, this year.

The awards which is organised by Heavenly Insight Media will also be given to Late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya and Bishop Mike Okonkwo, among others to appreciate and celebrate the men and women of God who have impacted heavily on the faith in the nation.

Tagged GOD IS IN NIGERIA, the award ceremony is also to showcase the recipients as worthy ambassadors of Christ and role models. Initiator of the project, Pastor Rufus Oba, told newsmen: ”This has become necessary following the enormous sojourn by these great men/women in the Lord’s vineyard.

“We are moved to do this because these Christian giants have and are still contributing immensely to strengthening lives and development of this country in more ways than we could ever discern.

Oba said the recipients are effectively and fervently praying always for the peace of this country, building schools, giving out scholarships, feeding and housing the destitute, less privileged, motherless babies, paying hospitals bills for accidents victims among others.

He said they are already talking with a lot of selected recipients who have given their consent, saying they were praying for the epoch making event. There has never before been a large gathering of these heavy weights in one function in the history of Christianity or any other religion in this country or anywhere else, Oba said.”

Activities lined up will include some of Nigeria’s best gospel stars, comedians with dignitaries drawn from all walks of life. Oba added:

“This is our own way of evangelizing, it’s time to speak up, even as we seek for partner to reach out to every home, office etc in Nigeria and beyond to make known to the world how God is using these great men/women.” According to him, the organization is also working on a book on these 50 great men/women, their lives, impact, influence, and how they started church among others.