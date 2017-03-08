Go Round FC Gets Technical Committee

Nigeria National League, NNL side, Go Round FC now have a Technical Committee that will oversee registration of players ahead of the new season.

The three man committee set up last month is made up of renowned football writer and promoter, China Acheru, the General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh and former Bida Lions and Sunshine Stars first choice goalkeeper, Ken Eigbiremolen who is goal keeper for Bida Lions from 1998-2000 and Sunshine Stars from 2000-2002.

General Manager of the club, Soni Uboh said on Monday that the idea behind the committee was to reduce the shenanigans of player registration that affected the club last season.

“The coaching crew last season made a lot of poor decisions as regards player registration last season and we believe that it was part of the reasons we did not gain promotion so we want to cut that,” Uboh said.

“We felt some players had not business being part of our team last season so we have set up this committee to ensure every player registered for the season is not there because he is favoured by anyone but on merit.”

The Technical committee have already been watching pre-season training sessions and friendly matches and will meet with the coaches led by Ngozi Elechi this week to finalise the list of players to be registered for the season.

The team have been in camp for three weeks, playing lots of pre-season matches including a 1-0 loss at Bayelsa United and a 1-0 win at Papillo FC.