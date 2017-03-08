Firm To Develop Deep Seaport At Ibeno

Port Notel, an indigenous port development firm, is seeking partnership with foreign investors to develop its deep seaport project in Ibeno, southern Akwa Ibom State.

The Managing Director of Port Notel, Mr Victor Akpanika, said this in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, yesterday

He said that the firm held successful talks with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) delegation to Nigeria in February, 2017.

Akpanika said that the ongoing project remained viable due to its proximity to the Gulf of Guinea and the oil and gas fields within the locality of the project site.

He said that the IDB delegation from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, expressed interest in the Greenfield port project and agreed to work out details before a final investment decision could be reached.

According to Akpanika, Mr Asheque Moyeed, Senior Investment Specialist, Public Private Partnership/Enterprise Development Department of IDB led the trade delegation.

“The mission visited Nigeria to identify and develop roadmap in strengthening the Arab-Sub-Saharan Africa trade and business opportunities in the next three years.

“They are keen in the areas of financing, building logistics and power platforms, supporting trade, credit and insurance and developing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate trade.

“The delegation met with the Management of Port Notel Ltd at the Islamic Development Bank Group’s Country Gateway Office (GCO) in Abuja.

“The Resident Representative of IDB Group Country Gateway Office, Mr Abdallah Kiliaki, expressed IDB’s support for the development programmes and infrastructure projects in Africa.

“He said the bank’s investment in Africa had reached more than 43 billion dollars, which were mainly funding of infrastructure projects, ‘’Akpanika said.