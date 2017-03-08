Ex-Governor Bags Five Years Jail Term

The former Governor

of Adamawa State, Bala James Ngilari is to serve a jail term of five years for N167.8m contract scam.

Ngilwri, who was governor of the State from October 1, 2014 and May 2015, was found guilty of violating the state procurement law.

Justice Nathan Musa of the Adamawa High Court did not give Ngilari an option of fine Nigilari was convicted for awarding N167.8m Contract for the supply of 25 units of Toyota Camry 2.8 to a contractor known only to the ex-governor. No other government official knows about the transaction.

The former governor was found guilty of 17 count charges levelled against him by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for awarding contract with out due process.

Although the former governor said he would appeal the decision, the court said he was free to choose between Yola Main Prison or any other prison in the country.

The judge acquitted the former secretary to the State Government, Andrew Welye; former Commissioner for Finance, Sanda Lamurde, who stood trial with the former governor on the same charges.

EFFC Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, investigated Ngilari and established a Prima a facie case against him.

Justice Musa delivered a 75 minute judgment in Yola, which sealed Ngilaro’s fate.

Relying on section 58 subsection (5) of the Adamawa State Bureau for Public Procurement, Violating the law is liable to a minimum of five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

He said, “Court cases are decided based on evidence before the court and not on the opinion of the counsel.