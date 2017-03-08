Ebonyi Community Gets W’Bank Projects

Ebonyi State Government says it will soon commence construction of a N10 million rural electrification and borehole projects at Indiechi-amichi in Izzi Local Government area of the state.

The Chairman of Ebonyi State Social Development Agency (ESSDA), Dr Peter Mbam, made the announcement last Friday at Indiechi-amichi community when he visited the area to inaugurate the task team for the project.

The project is being sponsored by the World Bank.

Mbam, who was represented by the accountant of the agency, Mr Ben Otubo, said that the community was qualified to benefit from the agency’s rural development fund.

He urged traditional rulers, town union heads and other stakeholders in the state to guard and protect projects sited in their areas against vandalism.

Mbam said the N10 million World Bank assisted rural electrification and borehole projects, when completed, would ease the problem of electricity and water in the community.

“Light and water are essential infrastructure and every society needs it to fast track socio-economic development of the people.

“The project, when completed, will stem the tide of rural to urban migration because the project will boost commerce and other socio-economic activities in the community which people sought after in the cities.

“I urge you to protect every government infrastructure in your community against vandalism and destruction,’’ Mbam said.

He commended the state government for ensuring prompt payment of its counterpart funds for the project, saying that the projects had boosted the efforts of the agency in meeting the development targets of the state.

The community chairman, Mr John Nwagu, a woman leader, Mrs Cecilia Irem, and a youth leader, Mike Onwe, commended the state government and the agency for responding to the yearnings of the community.

They described the projects as human oriented that would impact positively on the lives of the people in the area and promised to protect them.

The five-man task team is being led by Mr Emmanuel Achiakara with the mandate to ensure timely completion of the projects.