Cooperative Federation To Develop Grassroots Agric

The Finance Director, Rivers State Cooperative Federation (RSCF), Mr Godwin Akandu, has disclosed that the federation would pursue grassroots agricultural development across the 23 local government area of the state.

Akandu, who unfolded the federation’s plan for the rural farmer in an interview with Tide, Monday, explained that the body would be strengthened to enable it bring the dividends of the cooperative to the rural farmers.

Akandu said the move will break the jinx of farmers being denied various agric inputs and fertilizer distributions, amongst others. “We will bring to the fore the importance of the rural farmer and disintegrate the distribution of agricultural inputs and other accessories”, he said.

He explained further that most of the rural farmers produce a reasonable quantify and quality of farm produce but they were hindered by the non- receipt of inputs.

The Federation’s finance director, who is also the president of Etche Farmers Cooperatives further stated that the body would do a lot of sensitisation programmes in order to bring together the farming rural people.

He further called on every other agric related executive members to come together and form a common front toward bettering the lot of the rural farmer.

Akandu who is also a farmer of repute promised that the cooperatives would help farmers access agric soft loans and also introduce technical staff to work with the rural farmer and teach modern farming techniques.

“They will be trained on the modern trends in farming so that they graduate from peasant to mechanized farming as it is supposed to be”, he said.

Akandu was recently elected into the position one week ago, according to The Tide.