Centre Moves To Check Outbreak Of Avian Influenza

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has moved in to tackle the outbreak of Avian Influenza Virus.

In a press statement obtained by The Tide from Agro Nigeria on Monday, in Port Harcourt, one views has been identified as a health threat to humans and currently affects the poultry industry.

The report further disclosed that NCDC has visited health facilities around the affected farms and live bird markets to review patient’s health as regards the current outbreak of the virus.

Samples have been gathered from patients in five hotspot zones in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, with influenza like illnesses or severe acute respiratory illness to be tested.

Outbreak of some avian influenza A viruses in poultries have been associated with illness and death in people in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific and the near East.

More updates, according to the release on the outbreak, will be communicated as soon as NCDC reveals its findings from samples collected so far.