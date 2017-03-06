Thousands Throng To Pay Pa Obuah Last Respect

Dignitaries and personalities from all walks of life thronged the Chrisderah Hotel Stadium at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State to pay their last respect to the Late Bethel Obuah, father of the chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rivers State Chapter at the weekend.

The dignitaries included, the wife of the State Governor Justice (Mrs) Suzette Eberechi Wike, the wife of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo, former governors of the state, Dr. Sir Peter Odili and Sir Celestine Omehia.

Others were Edo State PDP chairman, members of National and State Houses of Assembly, the Oba of Ogbaland, Eze Chukumela Nam Obi II, Eze Robinson O. Robinson, Eze Ekpeye Logbo II, among others.

In his funeral message, Pastor (Prof) L.G. Obara reminded people that they were living an unsure and temporary life that could terminate at God’s appointed time, saying “Life on earth is not forever. We must see life beyond what we see it today”.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, Cyril Obuah expressed gratitude to all those who attended the burial ceremony of their father, describing the huge crowd and personalities in attendance as unprecedented in Ogbaland, which he attributed to the lifestyle of Late Pa Bethel Obuah.

According to him, Bro Felix Obuah alias Go Round drew all his inspirations from his father as a successful businessman and fisherman, and used the forum to call on all and sundry to do everything they can to ensure that lasting peace returns to Omoku and Ogbaland in general.

Professor Sunday N. Okoroma on behalf of Umuohali kindred in Omoku, said they were happy to have Bethel Obuah as their son and brother who by the will of God produced Felix Obuah (Go Round) who is making them proud and thanked Governor Wike for giving him the opportunity to serve in his administration.

Bro Felix Obuah while reading his Late Father’s biography listed his attributes as a loving and caring father who will always be remembered by the family and thanked all those who supported to give him a befitting burial.

Shedie Okpara