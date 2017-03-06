RSG Plans To Immortalise Pa Obuah

In a bid to immortalize the ideals of late Pa Bethel Obuah, father of Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Governor Nyesom Wike says a philanthropic foundation in memory of the Octogenarian is being planned in the state.

Chief Wike made this known at Ohuohu, the headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area during the burial of Pa Obuah at the weekend.

The governor said the foundation is to sustain the philanthropic activities of the late octogenarian who touched the lives of the less privileged.

Wike who extolled the virtues of Late Pa Obuah said “he was a man with a great sense of humour, noting that he always showed love in ameliorating the pains of those around him.

He recalled his first meeting with late Pa Obuah in 2015 thus, he was a man with good sense of humour. He never believed in failure. He remained firm despite the challenges of life.”

Asserting that the state PDP chairman took after his father, Wike said Obuah displayed equanimity and calmness when he was persecuted by the erstwhile administration for his political stance.

The governor said that people of the state shared in the grief of the Obuah family and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.

On the good nature of Late Pa Obuah, the governor further said, “ Elder Obuah was an epitome of simplicity, a true Rivers man who devoted much of his faith-filled life doing good to people and advancing the progress of his community”.

Earlier in his sermon, Prof E.C.Obara of the Seventh Day Church described the death of Elder Obuah as celebration since he lived a fulfilled and noble life.

Prof Obara said late Obuah has gone back to his maker and admonished his children to maintain the legacy to elder man has left.

On his part, Chief Mourner and state PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah said his late father lived a blessed life making sacrifices for his people.