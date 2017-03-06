RSG Delivering Quality Healthcare – Banigo

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo says the focus of the Governor Wike-led administration in the health sector is to provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services for the people of the State.

Addressing a meeting of the Rivers State Task Force on Immunization at Government House, Port Harcourt, Dr. Banigo said despite the steps already taken by the Government to strengthen the State’s healthcare system, efforts have also been made to reduce maternal, infant and child mortality rates through efficient and effective immunization exercises.

The Deputy Governor who is also the Chairperson of the State Task Force on Immunization described the re-activation of the Task Force as a welcome development noting that even though the country has been delisted from the list of polio endemic nations, there is the need for members of the task force to renew their commitment and be on red alert, following the recent reported cases of wild polio virus in the country.

She particularly commended and recognized the invaluable contributions of the partners for their commitment towards the eradication of polio in the State adding that their investment has been a worthwhile venture.

According to Dr. Banigo, “your commitment to ensure the eradication of polio in Rivers State is very important for us especially when we are talking about the lives of our children and mothers.”

“Your investment has been a worthwhile venture, and I want to commend all the effort that you have made in the past years, your investment in terms of material, human and finances”, the Deputy Governor stated.

Banigo assured members of the Task Force that the State Government under Chief Wike has the political will to give them the necessary support and logistics to achieve the desired immunization coverage in the State.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Co-ordinator of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (NPHCDA), Dr. Imoh Ukpong stressed the need to step up the immunization activities of the Task Force in view of the fact that many infants and children are yet to be immunized.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Agiriye Harry said the meeting was held to revamp the Task Force to ensure adequate immunization coverage in the State, adding that immunization is a continuous exercise.