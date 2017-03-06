Police Commissioner Vows To Tackle Crime In C’River

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River State, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, has promised to drastically reduce the wave of crime, kidnapping and robbery in the state.

Inuwa, made the promise last Thursday in an interview with newsmen in Calabar.

He said, he had instructed all his Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to beef up security within their area of coverage and respond to emergency calls in time.

The commissioner said, the upsurge of crime in the state had reduced considerably due to effective policing and strong collaboration with sister security agencies.

According to him, the command under his leadership would ensure that criminals are expelled from the state.

He said, the command had recorded great successes in the arrest of suspected criminals such as sea pirates, rapists and murder suspects, since he assumed office in February.

“No society exists without crime, but we have a mandate to stem criminal activities in the state.

“My men have been stationed in strategic places with a view to responding to any emergency call.

“Policing should not be left in the hands of the police or government alone. Security is everyone’s business and it should be a collective responsibility.

“We will keep smoking criminals out of their hide-outs until they turn a new leaf.

“I have instructed my men on daily patrol to make the town hotter for these hoodlums,’’ he said.

Inuwa assured tourists and residents in the state of a peaceful environment as they go about their normal legal activities.

He appealed to members of the public to always avail the command with timely and useful information that could lead to the arrest of suspected persons around them.