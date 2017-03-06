Philanthropist Donates Trophy To Katsina SWAN

A Philanthropist, Alhaji Abdulkadir Zakka, has donated a trophy to Katsina State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to organise Inter-Media Games.

Zakka, Katsina State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, is involved on the promotion of sports, especially horse racing.

Presenting the trophy to SWAN in Katsina, Zakka said that journalists were stakeholders in sports promotion and therefore deserved to be assisted.

He said that media practitioners should be encouraged to participate in sports so as to have sound health.

“Sports among working journalists will help them to have sound health and physical fitness that will assist them to discharge their duties effectively,’’ he said.

Zakka said that he was always ready to support sports financially and morally.

Earlier, the Katsina State Commissioner for Sports, Alhaji Hamza Borodo, commended Zakka for donating the trophy to SWAN.

He said the donation came at the right time as inter-media Games was an important event that deserved the support of government and individuals in the state.

He added that the incumbent administration had given sports development top priority so as to prevent youths from being idle.

In his remarks, the chairman of SWAN in the state, Abdullahi Tanko, commended Alhaji Zakka and Katsina State Government for the donation to the sports writers.

He pledged that sports writers would continue to promote all sports in the state.