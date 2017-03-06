PFN Urges Buhari To Prosecute Amaechi

The Vice President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria,( PFN), Bishop Simeon Okah has declared that the current anti-corruption fight by President Muhammadu Buhari would amount to nothing if the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is not tried for his alleged involvement in corruption while serving as governor.

Okah who stated this while addressing journalists at a press Conference ahead of the 2017 flock of Christ Mission World Convention, Enerhen, Delta State , said the fight against graft would not be taken seriously if “the likes of Amaechi and other cabinet members alleged to have stolen billions of naira belonging to their states for the 2015 general elections were not tried.”

The clergyman, who doubles as the South-South PFN Chairman noted that the country had remained underdeveloped because of corruption.

The pastor further warned that the youths would soon rise against their leaders if economic hardship and corruption were not thoroughly tackled by President Buhari.

He said, “Nothing has changed in the anti -corruption fight since President Buhari took over.

“The system which the Federal Government is using to fight corruption is not thorough. If it was, Rotimi Amaechi would not be walking as a free man in the streets. He [Amaechi] should be tried. He’s from the South- South; I’m also from the South-South.

“He was a governor who operated Rivers State as if it was his father’s personal business. He operated without a Chief Judge.

“He operated without the court for about four years. He’s the one the All Progressives Congress is parading as a saint. Is this not one of the things that destroyed this country?”