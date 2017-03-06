NTF Holds Course For Referees, Technical Officials

The Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has urged new technical officials across the country to make themselves available for its forthcoming Intensive National Taekwondo Referees Seminar and Refreshers Courses in Lagos.

Tidesports gathered that the course organised by the NTF Referees Department would hold at the National Stadium, Lagos, from March 22 to March 25.

Ferguson Oluigbo, the President of the department, told newsmen that the course was to update the officials on new rules by the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF).

“This is an opportunity for our technical officials, particularly the new ones, to get themselves abreast with some rules that were recently introduced by our world body.

“The idea is to assemble and collaborate with practitioners who are also zealous to improve their skills and that of athletes enrolled under them for training,’’ he said.

Oluigbo said the three-day programme would center on modern competition rules in Poomsae, a demonstration event and Kyorugi the fight, meant to guide officials’ training programmes.

He said such rules would be applied in various national competitions in the country, which athletes were expected to display and comply with during competitions.

“There are required movements that an athlete will display to get points, while competing, which is purely based on the training from his coaches.

“We really want both our technical officials and the athletes to operate on the same level with their foreign counterparts so that they can compete favourably without fear or intimidation,’’ he said.

According to him, the participation fee for Poomsae and Kyorugi course is N5,000 each, but N8,000 for those who will combine the two at the same time.

“Rather than paying N10,000 they will pay N8,000 for both courses and it is a way to assist and encourage them to run the two programmes,’’ he said.

The referees’ president added that compulsory examinations would be organised for participants to round off the three-day programme, while successful candidates would be recognised.

Referees Association is an arm of the NTF saddled with the responsibility of executing quality, free and fair officiating in its competitions.