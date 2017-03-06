MOSOP Lauds FG Over Cleanup In Ogoni

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has commended the Federal Government for taking far reaching steps towards the implementation of the United Nations Environment Report on Ogoniland.

The Public Relations Officer of the organization, Mr Bariara Kpalap who said this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt also said that the Ogoni people are confident that the cleanup exercise will be successfully concluded.

“The latest ground breaking ceremony and of the assumption of office the project manager was an indication that the present government was serious with the cleanup programme.

“Previous administrations did not do as much as this administration” he said.

Speaking on the issue of illegal oil bunkering in Ogoniland, the MOSOP spokesman said that the movement is working out an arrangement that will engage those involved in the illegal business, stressing that the cleanup exercise was also designed to create employment opportunities for youths and the women.

“The cleanup exercise will engage many of the youths. And once that is done, illegal oil bunkering will be reduced,” he said.