Lenten Season: Catholic Women Tasks Youths On Morality

The Nsukka Catholic Women Organisation, has advised youth to be of good behaviour during the Lenten period, which started on Wednesday.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Enugu, the president of the association, Prof. Elizabeth Ngwu, said, the association would organise a workshop to keep the youths busy during the period.

She said, the five-day workshop would be used to re-orientate them on responsible behaviour and good morals.

Ngwu, reinstated that youth, being the future leaders of the country, could take Nigeria to the promised land if given the appropriate moral training.

“We have to talk about our future; the future of Nigeria is in the hands of the youths and the youths have to stand up to face their responsibility,’’ she said.

She said, the workshop would discuss a number of issues that would arm them to confront the challenges of nation-building.

The women leader, therefore called on youths to show commitment during the Lenten period.

She also called on Christian faithfuls to devote time to observe the Lenten period as it was important in the lives of every Christian.