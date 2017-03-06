Lawmakers Grieve Over Akere’s Death

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) last week held two plenary sessions and a valedictory session in honour of a former legislator who represented Gokana constituency in the 2nd Assembly, Justice Peter Akere who died in January 2017 at the age of 73 years.

Last Tuesday, the State House of Assembly resolved to come out with a bill to check the activities of herdsmen in the state.

The House’s decision followed a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency II, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji at the plenary session in Port Harcourt.

The motion titled: “Motion to forestall the breakdown of law and order in some communities of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni constituency as a result of activities of some herdsmen”, wants security agencies, particularly the police to be called upon to take necessary steps to forestall breakdown of law and order in the area.

The motion also wants local government councils, traditional rulers and state government to liaise with the police to ensure lasting solutions to the activities of herdsmen in the area.

After an exhaustive deliberation on the motion, the Assembly resolved to liaise with the police to ensure a peaceful atmosphere between the farmers and the herdsmen in the area and in the state at large.

The House also resolved to come out with a bill as part of measures to ensure lasting peace between the herdsmen and farmers in the state.

On Thursday, the house held valedictory session to commiserate with the family of late Peter Akere, a second republic lawmaker in the Rivers State House of Assembly who served just before the military ousted the government of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

At the session, the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani described the late lawmaker as a man of honour.

Late Justice Akere was a former chairman of Old Bori Local Government Area that comprised the present Khana, Gokana, Eleme, Tai and Oyigbo. He was later appointed a High Court Judge in Rivers State.

According to the biography read by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Martin Amaewhule, late Justice Akere was a member of the National Conference in 2009 under president Goodluck Jonathan and one of the pioneers of KAGOTE, a socio-cultural organisation of the Ogonis.

The speaker, urged the family of late Justice Akere to take heart, saying that his demise has created a very big vacuum in the family and the state at large.

On Friday, the speaker lead lawmakers to the burial of late Paa Bethel C. Obuah, the father of Bro Felix Obuah, the PDP Chairman in the state.

The Speaker, Rt Hon Ibani and the lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Constituency, Hon Nathaniel Uwaji, at the event, described late Pa Bethel Obuan as a man of principle.

The lawmaker commiserated with Bro Felix Obuah, assuring that God will grant him and members of his family the fortitude and strength to bear the loss.

Enoch Epelle